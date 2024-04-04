Pandoc: Convert links to footnotes (the easy way)

Pandoc has a feature to covert links to footnotes. Unfortunately, this only applies to LaTeX documents. Since I want to stay away from LaTeX for reasons of bloat, I was looking for a more universal approach.
First, I encountered this thread suggesting to use a regular Pandoc filter. This has one downside though: you need a Haskell toolchain on your system. So I moved on ...
I eventually stumbled across this thread, explaining how to do the same thing but with a Lua filter instead of Haskell. Since Lua is embedded into Pandoc, you don't need to install anything. Hooray for embeddable languages!
Simply place the following snippet into file (
/filters/link-to-footnote.lua for example):
function Link(link)
link.content:insert(pandoc.Note(link.target))
return link.content
end
Note: If you want to keep the original hyperlink in tact, replace the
return link.contentwith
return link.
And add the following flag to your Pandoc build command:
#!/bin/sh
pandoc text.md
-o book.epub \
--lua-filter=filters/link-to-footnote.lua \ # <-- This one
--metadata-file metadata.yaml \
--standalone \
# ...
After compiling the document, you should now see that each link has a footnote with the link text.