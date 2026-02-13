n8n-nodes-open5e: n8n community node that lets you access D&D 5th edition SRD content
n8n-nodes-open5e is an n8n community node that lets you access D&D 5th edition SRD content from the Open5e API in your n8n workflows.
The Open5e node provides access to 12 different D&D 5e resources through the Open5e API. Each resource supports three operations:
- Get Many: Retrieve multiple items with optional filters and pagination
- Get: Retrieve a single item by its identifier (slug or key)
- Search: Search for items by name or description
Example Workflows
1. Random Encounter Generator
Create random encounters by fetching monsters filtered by challenge rating:
- Add an Open5e node to your workflow
- Select Resource: Monster
- Select Operation: Get Many
- In Filters, add:
- Challenge Rating:
5
- Document Source:
wotc-srd
- Challenge Rating:
- Toggle Return All ON to get all matching monsters
- Connect to a Function node to randomly select 3-5 monsters
- Format the output as needed (Discord message, email, etc.)
2. Spell Lookup Bot
Build a Discord bot that looks up spell information:
- Use a Discord Trigger node to listen for commands
- Add a Function node to extract the spell name from the command
- Add an Open5e node:
- Resource: Spell
- Operation: Search
- Search Term:
={{ $json.spellName }}
- Add a Function node to format the spell details
- Send the formatted spell info back to Discord
3. Item Database Search
Search for magic items and weapons by name:
- Add an HTTP Request trigger or Form trigger to accept search queries
- Add an Open5e node:
- Resource: Magic Item (or Weapon)
- Operation: Search
- Search Term:
={{ $json.query }}
- Limit:
10
- Format and return the results
Contributing
This is my first n8n community node. Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request or open an issue if you encounter any issues.