n8n-nodes-open5e: n8n community node that lets you access D&D 5th edition SRD content

n8n-nodes-open5e is an n8n community node that lets you access D&D 5th edition SRD content from the Open5e API in your n8n workflows.

The Open5e node provides access to 12 different D&D 5e resources through the Open5e API. Each resource supports three operations:

Get Many : Retrieve multiple items with optional filters and pagination

Example Workflows

1. Random Encounter Generator

Create random encounters by fetching monsters filtered by challenge rating:

Add an Open5e node to your workflow Select Resource: Monster Select Operation: Get Many In Filters, add: Challenge Rating: 5

Document Source: wotc-srd Toggle Return All ON to get all matching monsters Connect to a Function node to randomly select 3-5 monsters Format the output as needed (Discord message, email, etc.)

2. Spell Lookup Bot

Build a Discord bot that looks up spell information:

Use a Discord Trigger node to listen for commands Add a Function node to extract the spell name from the command Add an Open5e node: Resource: Spell

Operation: Search

Search Term: ={{ $json.spellName }} Add a Function node to format the spell details Send the formatted spell info back to Discord

3. Item Database Search

Search for magic items and weapons by name:

Add an HTTP Request trigger or Form trigger to accept search queries Add an Open5e node: Resource: Magic Item (or Weapon )

(or ) Operation: Search

Search Term: ={{ $json.query }}

Limit: 10 Format and return the results

Contributing

This is my first n8n community node. Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request or open an issue if you encounter any issues.

