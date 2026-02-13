n8n-nodes-open5e: n8n community node that lets you access D&D 5th edition SRD content

#note#tech#programming#n8n#automation#ttrpg

n8n-nodes-open5e is an n8n community node that lets you access D&D 5th edition SRD content from the Open5e API in your n8n workflows.

The Open5e node provides access to 12 different D&D 5e resources through the Open5e API. Each resource supports three operations:

  • Get Many: Retrieve multiple items with optional filters and pagination
  • Get: Retrieve a single item by its identifier (slug or key)
  • Search: Search for items by name or description

Example Workflows

1. Random Encounter Generator

Create random encounters by fetching monsters filtered by challenge rating:

  1. Add an Open5e node to your workflow
  2. Select Resource: Monster
  3. Select Operation: Get Many
  4. In Filters, add:
    • Challenge Rating: 5
    • Document Source: wotc-srd
  5. Toggle Return All ON to get all matching monsters
  6. Connect to a Function node to randomly select 3-5 monsters
  7. Format the output as needed (Discord message, email, etc.)

2. Spell Lookup Bot

Build a Discord bot that looks up spell information:

  1. Use a Discord Trigger node to listen for commands
  2. Add a Function node to extract the spell name from the command
  3. Add an Open5e node:
    • Resource: Spell
    • Operation: Search
    • Search Term: ={{ $json.spellName }}
  4. Add a Function node to format the spell details
  5. Send the formatted spell info back to Discord

Search for magic items and weapons by name:

  1. Add an HTTP Request trigger or Form trigger to accept search queries
  2. Add an Open5e node:
    • Resource: Magic Item (or Weapon)
    • Operation: Search
    • Search Term: ={{ $json.query }}
    • Limit: 10
  3. Format and return the results

Contributing

This is my first n8n community node. Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request or open an issue if you encounter any issues.

Continue Reading