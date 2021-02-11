Thoughts after 10 Days of 100DaysToOffload

Coming into this, I didn't know what to expect. I'm not a huge writer, but so far I am pleasantly surprised about how relaxing this challenge is.

At first glance, writing a blog post every 3-5 days seems daunting. But the more I write, the more it becomes an enjoyable habit. I'm oftentimes looking forward to writing these posts. Whenever I have something on my mind, I jot it down without a plan or structure. And that's exactly the point of #100DaysToOffload: Just. Write.

So far, these blog posts have helped me get a lot of my thoughts out of my head and onto paper (or on a screen). While writing, I reflect on what I think. I sometimes realize that what I thought is utter nonsense, but this in itself is an important reflection. With each post, I feel like I am getting more confident about the process.

If you're reading this and you don't have a blog yet, I would encourage you to give this technique a try. It doesn't matter that you produce quality content, nor does anyone have to see this. It's not the content that matters, but the process of producing it. Set up your own blog on write.as or simply open your text editor of your choice and Just. Write.

This is post 011 of #100DaysToOffload.

