re: Giving context to a blogroll

This is a reply to Simone Silvestroni's blog post about blogrolls, which itself is a reply to a call for feedback for my site.

Simone argues that Blogroll entries without an explaination are just random links with a name. The reader doesn't know what's behind those links and therefore doesn't benefit from the blogroll. It would be better to give some context to the entries by explaining why they are on this list.

I absolutely support this idea. In response, I added context to all of my Blogroll entries. I hope this helps you discover more awesome content on the web. Also, if you know a website that might fit on this list (maybe your own?), feel free to let me know. I'd be happy to read it!

This is post 097 of #100DaysToOffload.

