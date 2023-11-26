The speed of light

If you could bend light, it could orbit the earth 7.5 times in one second.

The light we see from our sun is around 8 minutes old. That's how much time it takes light to travel from the sun to our earth.

It takes light 4.26 years to reach the nearest star (Alpha Centauri). Many stars we see at night are about 1.000 light years away. The next galaxy (Andromeda), 27.000 light years.

Many of these lights have already faded — their death just hasn't reached us yet.

This is post 088 of #100DaysToOffload.

