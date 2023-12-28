Linkdump #2
A while back I did a linkdump to get some links out of my system that deserve some special attention. Since my "to read" list is filling up once again, I decided to do another link dump. I hope you find these articles as interesting as I do!
- Cold-blooded software - On maintainability and simplicity
- Working With Discovery Trees - An interesting alternative to the Kanban-Board
- Every Programmer Should Know #1: Idempotency - The title says it all
- 6 Archetypes of Broken Ownership - Responsibilities in a DevOps environment
- How Pinterest scaled to 11 million users with only 6 engineers - On going from simple, to complex, and back to simple
- On Software Design... and Good Writing - Essentially this amazing post with additional notes for software developers
- 4 billion if statements - A fun analysis of a silly solution to a simple problem. Teaches critical thinking