Pac-Man, but you're the ghost

I always felt a little bad for the ghosts in Pac-Man. They patrol the maze, they corner the guy, and then he eats a glowing pellet and suddenly they're the ones running for their lives. So I built a small game where you finally get to play the other side.

Pac-Man has its own AI, and your job is to catch him before he clears the maze. The twist is the same one that always ruined my day as a ghost: if he eats a power pellet, the tables flip and he hunts you for a few seconds. Then you run.

You can play the game here. Have fun!

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