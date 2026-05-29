Fixing corrupted Home Assistant energy statistics

TL;DR: My meter dropped offline for ~13 days. Home Assistant's long-term stats came back wrong — a -4,500 kWh bar, a phantom 862 kWh solar spike. The dashboard is a view. The truth is in the statistics table. You fix it with one SELECT to find the damage and one UPDATE to undo it.

For a while now, my energy dashboard in Home Assistant reports that my house had produced negative 4,500 kWh in April. It was finally time to fix that.

Each sensor stores two values per hour in the statistics table. state is the raw meter reading. sum is HA's cumulative total, computed from the deltas between readings. When a total_increasing sensor blinks out and back, sum gets corrupted — but state is almost always still fine. So you trust state and rebuild sum to match.

Stop HA and back up the DB first — you're editing prod. Then: find the broken row, read its numbers, plug them into the fix.

1. Find it

Get the metadata_id , then dump the rows around the glitch. Select start_ts too — those raw unix timestamps are what you'll paste into the fix:

SELECT id, statistic_id FROM statistics_meta WHERE statistic_id LIKE '%balkonkraftwerk%'; -- -> 142 SELECT id, start_ts, datetime(start_ts,'unixepoch','localtime') AS t, state, sum FROM statistics WHERE metadata_id = 142 AND start_ts BETWEEN strftime('%s','2026-05-04') AND strftime('%s','2026-05-05') ORDER BY start_ts;

You're hunting for the row where the story breaks. There are two shapes it takes, and they want different fixes.

Fix A — phantom spike ( state flat, sum jumps)

The output:

id start_ts t state sum ... 2643324 1777917600 2026-05-04 20:00:00 862.271 1031.552 <- last sane row 2643402 1777921200 2026-05-04 21:00:00 862.271 1893.823 <- sum leapt, state didn't

state is identical across both rows, so no energy was actually produced. The damage is the jump in sum :

phantom = 1893.823 - 1031.552 = 862.271 (the bad delta) from id = 2643402 (first row carrying it)

sum is cumulative, so that 862.271 rides along in every later row too. Subtract it once, from the bad row onward:

UPDATE statistics SET sum = sum - 862.271 WHERE metadata_id = 142 AND id >= 2643402;

Fix B — gap + reset ( state advanced, sum restarted at 0)

Same SELECT , different sensor (155, the grid meter), around the outage:

start_ts t state sum 1775044800 2026-04-01 14:00:00 4922.912 4792.995 <- last reading before the gap 1776171600 2026-04-14 15:00:00 5127.167 0.382 <- meter's back, sum reset to ~0

Two things broke: sum fell off a cliff to 0.382, and the 13 days between are simply missing. But state kept counting through the outage, so it tells you the truth. Derive everything from those two rows:

real consumption during gap = state_after - state_before = 5127.167 - 4922.912 = 204.255 where sum SHOULD be at 14.04 = sum_before + that = 4792.995 + 204.255 = 4997.250 offset to re-base later rows = should_be - actual = 4997.250 - 0.382 = 4996.868

Step one, lift every post-reset row back onto the real baseline (using the gap's end timestamp, 1776171600 ):

UPDATE statistics SET sum = sum + 4996.868 WHERE metadata_id = 155 AND start_ts >= 1776171600;

Step two, draw a straight line across the empty gap. The CTE just holds the two endpoints — start ( t0=1775044800 , s0=4792.995 ) and the now-corrected end ( t1=1776171600 , s1=4997.250 ) — and fills an hourly row for each step between:

WITH RECURSIVE v(t0,t1,s0,s1) AS (SELECT 1775044800,1776171600,4792.995,4997.250), hours(ts) AS (SELECT t0+3600 FROM v UNION ALL SELECT ts+3600 FROM hours,v WHERE ts+3600 < v.t1) INSERT INTO statistics (metadata_id, created_ts, start_ts, sum) SELECT 155, h.ts, h.ts, v.s0 + (v.s1-v.s0)*(h.ts-v.t0)*1.0/(v.t1-v.t0) FROM hours h, v;

Restart, re-run the SELECT , confirm the line is boring again.

I told you it was one UPDATE . I was wrong, and the next morning the dashboard told me so. The -4,500 bar was back. The 862 kWh spike was back. Same size, new date: today.

Nothing new had broken. My own fix had bounced back.

Here's what I'd missed. statistics isn't the only table. There's a second one — statistics_short_term , five-minute rows that HA rolls up into the hourly statistics table once an hour. And it still held the old, pre-fix cumulative sums. So every hour, HA dutifully re-aggregated the garbage and clobbered my correction, dumping the difference straight into the current hour. I wasn't fixing the data. I was fixing a cache while the source of truth quietly overwrote me.

Worse: HA was running the whole time. The recorder keeps short-term state in memory and flushes it on shutdown — so even my careful edits got stomped the moment it wrote back. Editing a database underneath a live application is like editing a file in vim while another process truncates it. Whoever writes last wins, and it isn't you.

So the boring line I buried up top — stop HA first — turned out to be the whole game. Not a footnote. The rule.

Stop the core properly. On HAOS that's ha core stop — and do it over real SSH, not the browser terminal, which is served through the frontend, dies with it, and locks you out. (Ask me how I know.) Then fix both tables:

UPDATE statistics SET sum = sum - 862.271 WHERE metadata_id = 142 AND id >= 2643402; UPDATE statistics_short_term SET sum = sum - 862.271 WHERE metadata_id = 142;

Before you start HA back up, check the seam: the highest sum in short-term should land right where your latest statistics row sits, with no cliff between them.

SELECT MIN(sum), MAX(sum) FROM statistics_short_term WHERE metadata_id = 142;

One nuance that explains why the first pass looked fine: short-term only keeps the recent stuff, ~10 days. If the hour you're editing is older than that, it's already purged and statistics is all you need. My April gap was ancient enough to ignore it. The recent spikes weren't — and that's exactly what came back to bite me.

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